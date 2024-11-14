A new tropical depression has formed

BALTIMORE — *Updated 11-13-24 at 9:30 pm*

Potential tropical cyclone nineteen has formed southwest of Jamaica. This system is expected to strengthen to a tropical storm over the next day. This will likely be named Sara before the week is up.

The storm moves west and gets stuck of the coast of Honduras and Belize, the turns toward the Yucatan peninsula. If you plan to travel to any of those places in the next week, keep a close eye on the forecast.

This storm is not expected to impact the US mainland.