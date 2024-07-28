A new area of interest emerges in the tropics

BALTIMORE — After multiple quiet weeks, the National Hurricane Center is monitoring an area in the Atlantic just to the north of South America. This tropical wave currently, isn't so impressive. The NHC gave the area a 0% chance of development over the next 48 hours. Then conditions become more favorable, the 7-day outlook has the same wave with a 40% chance of development. We shall see if it gets a name. The next letter is "D" in our 2024 Atlantic Season alphabet named Debby. As long as they steer clear of Maryland all is good!

