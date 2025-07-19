A more comfortable start to the weekend

Happy weekend to all!

It looks like a bit of a mixed bag for the weekend with rain in the forecast, but more comfortable temperatures. Trending closer to average for the first leg, Saturday, before the 90s make a brief return.

Saturday will have greater potential for rain, with a lot of the hard-hitting showers lingering along and to the south of I-95. Rain totals will range from a tenth of an inch to over an inch, depending on location. Rain and cloud cover early on will keep temperatures closer to our averages for this time of year. Sunday is a little different, with lesser chances for rain, but lingering moisture will come into play.

Sunday packs a punch with heat and humidity. Triple-digit heat index values will keep Saturday as the winner of the weekend. Cooler temperatures will thankfully arrive for the beginning of the workweek!