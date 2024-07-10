A marginal risk for strong to severe storms in central Maryland

BALTIMORE — Wednesday, July 10, 2024, and the Storm Prediction Center has placed us in central Maryland under a level 1/5 marginal risk for strong to severe storms. Beryl's remnants carried by a cold front will sweep through the region later this afternoon into the evening. Strong clusters could develop with the main threats being damaging winds and heavy rain. The tornado threat is low, but not zero. Stay weather-aware and prepared today.

WMAR