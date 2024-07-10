Watch Now
WeatherWeather Blogs

Actions

A marginal risk for strong to severe storms in central Maryland

This comes with the tail end of Beryl's moisture...
Posted at 8:45 AM, Jul 10, 2024

BALTIMORE — Wednesday, July 10, 2024, and the Storm Prediction Center has placed us in central Maryland under a level 1/5 marginal risk for strong to severe storms. Beryl's remnants carried by a cold front will sweep through the region later this afternoon into the evening. Strong clusters could develop with the main threats being damaging winds and heavy rain. The tornado threat is low, but not zero. Stay weather-aware and prepared today.

2.png

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:39 PM, Dec 17, 2018