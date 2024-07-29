Watch Now
A marginal risk for storms for the eastern part of Maryland

Most should stay dry...
BALTIMORE — The Storm Prediction Center has placed the Baltimore Metro into northeast Maryland and the Eastern shore under a level 1/5 risk for strong to severe storms this afternoon and evening. Most of the storms should be isolated if they develop. More widespread rain and storm chances are likely tomorrow. The main threats today are damaging winds and hail. Make sure you stay weather-aware!

