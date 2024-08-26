BALTIMORE — For the first time in a while, we have the potential to see some rain, maybe even some storms here in Maryland. Let's get to it. On Monday, August 26, the Storm Prediction Center placed us south and west of the Baltimore metro under a level 1/5 risk for strong to severe storms. The main threat is damaging winds IF we see anything. Stay safe and have a great day!
A marginal risk for parts of Maryland
If we see anything, some could be strong...
Posted
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.