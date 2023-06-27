A low end severe threat for Maryland

BALTIMORE — Today, June 27, 2023, central Maryland and the eastern shore are again under a low end threat for severe weather as a cold front moves through the area. The Storm Prediction Center or SPC has placed us under a level 1/5 MARGINAL risk for severe weather. The main threat is damaging winds, but heavy rainfall, frequent lightning, and some hail can't be ruled out. The time frame for this is likely between 2:00 PM EDT and 6:00 PM EDT. The good news is we see drier skies after this.

wmar