A look into the month of December

Happy meteorological Winter to everyone!

December marks the first month of record keeping for the Winter season. Let's take a look at a normal December and compare it expectations this year.

The average December day consist of a high of around 47.5 degrees with a low ranging in the mid 20s.



The first day of December is typically in the lower 50s and a daytime low of 33 degrees.

The last day, December 31st, is typically in the mid 40s for highs and has a daytime low of 27 degrees.

The beginning of the month turned cool, with below average temperatures controlling much of the first week. Overnight conditions continued the trend, with bitter daytime lows.

Each year the National Weather Service takes record of the day to day conditions. As we explore the rest of the month we will see how December 2025 sizes up to the rest.

I'll rip the band-aid off now... the average temperature on Christmas Day ranges in the 40s and is typically too warm to support a white Christmas. We have seen a dusting so far, so who knows... Maybe this is our year!

Probably not, though.