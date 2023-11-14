A look into November's weather

BALTIMORE — We are chugging along in November and for the most part, this month has been fairly warm. The warmest temperature of the month was 74 degrees on November 5. So far 8 days this month have been above average in terms of normal temperatures for this time of year. The coldest temperature recorded so far is 29 degrees on the mornings of November 3rd and 13th. Warmer air likely continues throughout this week. We shall see what will happen!