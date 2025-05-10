A look into Mother's Day forecasts

Happy Mother's Day to all who celebrate!

It is looking like a fantastic forecast this year with comfortable highs and sunshine. The average high over the past 30 years for May 11th at Baltimore/Washington International Airport is 74 with a low around 52. Our warmest occurred in 1896 at a steamy 94 degrees! I am happy to report this year is leaning closer to average.

You couldn't ask for a better weekend setup with this one. We will start off the morning with temperatures still recovering from a cold front earlier in the week.

From there we will see highs steadily climb into the 70s. A nice mixture of sun and clouds will get us through the morning and afternoon hours. It is looking like the perfect forecast for moms out there or anyone who wants to spend time outdoors!

Have a good one!