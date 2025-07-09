A look into an average July in Baltimore

Happy July!

The first full month of summer has begun, and we are dealing with a hot and stormy setup almost daily. Is this typical of July? Let's look at the stats from the National Weather Service.

The month of July has on average



4.48" of rain

Max temperature of 88.9 degrees

Low of 67.7 degrees

Average temperature of 78.3 degrees

So far this month, we have seen three 90-degree days with one additional projected for the 9th. Baltimore has also met the monthly average maximum temperature mark, but further calculations will be completed by the end of the month when all the data is accounted for. A little over an inch of rain has been recorded for Baltimore-Washington International Airport. We will see what the rest of July brings as far as rain, but we still need over three inches to match the average for the month.