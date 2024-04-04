Watch Now
WeatherWeather Blogs

Actions

A glimpse of what you could see from the eclipse in Maryland

We may not be at totality, but we get a pretty cool view...
Posted at 12:55 PM, Apr 04, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-04 12:55:18-04

BALTIMORE — Since we are only 4 days away from the Solar Eclipse on April 8th, 2024, I thought I'd share some views from different cities in Maryland that you can see next week with your eclipse glasses! Western Maryland is closest to totality, but we still get some good coverage in central Maryland and across the eastern shore!

The weather for now continues to look good. Scroll through to find your city and DON'T FORGET you must wear your glasses to look at the sun or damage could occur.

IMAGES COURTESY OF NASA

ANNAPOLIS, MD

ECLIPSE ANNAPOLIS.png

BALTIMORE-INNER HARBOR, MD

ECLIPSE BAL.png

BEL AIR, MD

ECLIPSE BEL AIR.png

CALIFORNIA, MD

ECLIPSE CALIFORNIA.png

CAMBRIDGE, MD

ECLIPSE CAMBRIDGE.png

CENTREVILLE, MD

ECLIPSE CENTREVILLE.png

COLUMBIA, MD

ECLIPSE COL.png

CUMBERLAND, MD

ECLIPSE CUMBERLAND.png

EASTON, MD

ECLIPSE EASTON.png

FREDRICK, MD

ECLIPSE FREDRICK.png

HAGERSTOWN, MD

ECLIPSE HAGERSTOWN.png

HAMPSTEAD, MD

ECLIPSE HAMPSTEAD.png

HANCOCK, MD

ECLIPSE HANCOCK.png

MOUNTAIN LAKE PARK, MD

ECLIPSE MOUNTAIN LAKE PARK (GC).png

OCEAN PINES, MD

ECLIPSE OCEAN PINES.png

SALISBURY, MD

ECLIPSE SALISBURY.png

WALDORF, MD

ECLIPSE WALDORF.png

WESTMINSTER, MD

ECLIPSE WESTMINSTER.png

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:39 PM, Dec 17, 2018