A frosty Easter weekend for some

A freeze watch is in effect until Easter Sunday at 10 am. Here is a breakdown of what different freeze headlines mean.

Temperatures tend to drop when you have clear skies and calm winds overnight. In this case, we cool in the wake of a frontal system. A freeze watch means that temperatures are expected to drop below 32° in 24-36 hours. This will likely turn into a freeze warning as we get closer to Saturday night.

The greatest potential to see near freezing temperatures are near the state line and at elevation. With the growing season underway in many communities, extra measures will need to be taken to ensure plants sensitive to cold don't get damaged. Another concern will be outdoor pipes. Any sprinkler systems or hoses that have been hooked up will need to be drained, covered to keep warm, or run a slow drip to keep water moving. We will warm-up quick on Sunday so the window for freezing temperatures is small.