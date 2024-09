BALTIMORE — It has been a mostly rain free September. Before this system we just had, the rain gauge at the airport had only received .01" of rain.

Over the past few days we added another .29" by Wednesday the 18th evening. We are way off of average for this month. We are typically closer to 2.62" by this time.

We have another half of the month to go, but there are no major weather makers in the next week.