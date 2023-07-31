A cooler and more comfortable set up

BALTIMORE — After our most recent heatwave with temperatures in the 90s and heat indices in the triple digits, mother nature has finally put mercy on us. This morning we started off at 69 degrees and while we did get up into the mid 80s, our average today was 78. Made me almost think for a second that it was late September rather than late July! Monday July 31, and the next couple of days temps stay below average and dew points stay in the 50s. It does look like when the rain returns this week so does the humidity... so enjoy it while you can!

wmar

wmar