A Colorado low - what it means for us

Have you ever wondered where our weather here in Baltimore comes from? While there are many answers to that question we can highlight one which is our next system which is called a Colorado low. It is named because these systems start in Colorado east of the Rocky Mountains. It has a long journey before it gets here.

We start roughly 1,400 miles away, to Colorado. That low pressure system in south east Colorado will make make here by the end of the week. Before it does it will swing south to pick up moisture from the Gulf of Mexico. That will be key in bringing rain here.

Next that low runs north and ends up near the Great Lakes region. There it adds cold air and on the north side of that low we can see snow in the winter months. That can make these types of systems tough to forecast. If you move that low a bit farther north, an area can see rain. If it moves just a bit south. snow.

That brings this system home. You can see in the picture above that as the low pressure gets closer we are right on the line for rain and snow. A wintry mix is possible as this low moves in. We likely switch to rain by the afternoon. We will certainly have more details moving forward so be sure to keep an eye on the forecast.