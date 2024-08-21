A chilly August morning

BALTIMORE — Brrr! I was a chilly start for some Wednesday morning, at least for August standards. BWI hit 53° this morning! That is 10° below average for this time of year. Meteorologist Ally Blake looked into the numbers and found that was the coolest start at BWI in August since 2013! So we are dealing with rare air.

Some readings were very close to the 40s this morning. Here is a look at the low temperatures around our area:

WMAR

We will have at least one more chilly night before it is back to summer-like temperatures this weekend and next week.

