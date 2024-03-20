A chance to see a rocket launch from Baltimore

BALTIMORE — A rocket launch could be visible early Thursday morning for Baltimore and much of the east coast.

According to NASA the Rocket Lab's Electron rocket is set to launch at 2:40 am from Wallops, Virginia Thursday, weather permitting. There is an open launch window from 2:40 to 6:30 am. If you set an alarm, or are up early enough you could see this rocket in the sky after take off. The timing varies depending on how far away you are. This image above shows how long after takeoff the rocket will be visibility. Baltimore, for example could see this rocket 60-90 seconds after takeoff. The window is tight.

We wont know the exact launch time until it is about to happen, but it will have to be in that nearly four hour window from 2:40 to 6:30 am.

Much of the east coast will be clear, so there is a good chance!