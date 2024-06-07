Watch Now
5 confirmed tornadoes in Maryland

Posted at 8:54 PM, Jun 06, 2024

BALTIMORE — The national weather service has now confirmed 5 tornadoes in Maryland after Wednesday nights storms. While we had many more tornado warnings, a tornado isn't confirmed unless it is spotted or survey teams go look at damage afterward and can determine a tornado did move though.

Here are the 5 confirmed tornadoes as of Thursday evening.

Central Montgomery County, MD EF-1.
Columbia, MD EF-1
Southern Baltimore County, MD EF-1
Middle River, MD EF-1
Eldersburg, MD EF-0

An EF-0 tornado has damage evidence of wind speeds between 65-85 MPH
An EF-1 tornado has damage evidence of wind speeds between 86-110 MPH

There could be more than this. The National Weather Service will likely have to survey more areas of damage.

