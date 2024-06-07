5 confirmed tornadoes in Maryland

BALTIMORE — The national weather service has now confirmed 5 tornadoes in Maryland after Wednesday nights storms. While we had many more tornado warnings, a tornado isn't confirmed unless it is spotted or survey teams go look at damage afterward and can determine a tornado did move though.

Here are the 5 confirmed tornadoes as of Thursday evening.

Central Montgomery County, MD EF-1.

Columbia, MD EF-1

Southern Baltimore County, MD EF-1

Middle River, MD EF-1

Eldersburg, MD EF-0

An EF-0 tornado has damage evidence of wind speeds between 65-85 MPH

An EF-1 tornado has damage evidence of wind speeds between 86-110 MPH

There could be more than this. The National Weather Service will likely have to survey more areas of damage.