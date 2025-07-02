Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
4th of July weather extremes in Baltimore

Here are some of the wild weather extremes we've witnessed on the 4th of July
The 4th of July is here! Our average high temperature on July 4th is 89°F, but looking back over the last several decades, we've seen our fair share of weather extremes on the holiday.

The hottest temperature was 100°F and that occurred July 4th, 2002! The coldest afternoon temperature was only 53° and occurred in 1986. Meanwhile, the wettest Independence Day happened in 1981 when BWI received 2.3" of rainfall!

The average temperature has increased 2.1°F in Baltimore since 1970. Local Independence Day climate extremes and average July temperatures from 1970-2019 were retrieved from the Applied Climate Information System for each station’s period of record.

