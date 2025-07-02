4th of July weather extremes in Baltimore

The 4th of July is here! Our average high temperature on July 4th is 89°F, but looking back over the last several decades, we've seen our fair share of weather extremes on the holiday.

The hottest temperature was 100°F and that occurred July 4th, 2002! The coldest afternoon temperature was only 53° and occurred in 1986. Meanwhile, the wettest Independence Day happened in 1981 when BWI received 2.3" of rainfall!

The average temperature has increased 2.1°F in Baltimore since 1970. Local Independence Day climate extremes and average July temperatures from 1970-2019 were retrieved from the Applied Climate Information System for each station’s period of record.