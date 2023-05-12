Watch Now
WeatherWeather Blogs

Actions

22° halo in Maryland

How these rings around the sun form
WMAR-Web_Promo_Image_960x720.png
WMAR-Web_Promo_Image_960x720.png
Posted at 3:41 PM, May 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-12 16:03:53-04
22° halo taken by WMAR 2 News Shawn Stepner

Shawn Stepner sent our weather team this photo last weekend. It is a great example of a 22° halo. Maybe you saw it too! Ice high up in the sky can do some crazy things with light from the sun and moon. Here is how a 22° halo can form.

It gets very cold high up in the atmosphere. In some cases, it can be -60°F! Certainly cold enough to freeze any moisture that might be up there. These ice crystals can form cirrus clouds. These are the wispy clouds that look like a horses mane. You can see them in Shawn's picture above.

Ice crystal

When this ice forms it can take the shape of a hexagon. This acts as a prism that can break up light into a spectrum.

light refraction

This is called refraction.

When that ice lines up perfectly it can form a faint "rainbow" in a ring around the sun.

Halo formation

So next time you notice these high level clouds keep an eye out for the halo to form. Never look directly into the sun though!

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:39 PM, Dec 17, 2018