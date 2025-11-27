Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
105th Turkey Bowl Forecast

Thursday marks the 105th annual Turkey Bowl game at Towson University. Loyola vs Calvert Hall with kick-off scheduled for 10 A.M.
Good morning and happy Game Day to all that celebrate!
Today marks the 105th Turkey Bowl at Johnny Unitas Stadium on the campus of Towson University. Kick-off is scheduled for 10 A.M. with gates opening at 8:30.
Conditions will be blustery this time around as Loyola vs Calvert Hall fight for the win.

Calvert Hall will be the home team this year, so seating will be on the south side of the stadium.

By the second half of the game, winds will take over, with conditions feeling significantly cooler. Gusts range anywhere from 20 to 30 mph.
Conditions are expected to stay mostly sunny and dry throughout the game.

