Weaker winds today

BALTIMORE — It will feel less breezy today with a mixture of sun and clouds with highs in the low-40s. The 50s make a comeback on Saturday and Sunday. After a mostly sunny start to the weekend, more clouds will hang overhead on Sunday, as there is a chance of a brief shower or two late day. The chance for showers lingers into early Monday. Temps looks to still say well above average. It does look like we get another chance for some wet weather late Tuesday into Thursday. Some even want to pop in a flake... will it happen, stay tuned!

Have a fantastic Friday and a fabulous weekend!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 43. West wind 8 to 11 mph.

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 29. South wind 6 to 10 mph.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 52. West wind 7 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 35. South wind 6 to 8 mph.

Sunday A chance of showers after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night A chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 39. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50.

Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Tuesday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46.

Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Wednesday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43.

Wednesday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 40. Chance of precipitation is 30%.