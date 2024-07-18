Watch Now
Weather

Actions

We finally get a break from the intense heat!

The humidity increases this weekend...
Good Wednesday everyone! It's still hot y'all. Extreme heat mixed with humidity continues with highs in the upper 90s with heat index values well into the triple digits. Heat Advisories and Excessive Heat Warnings will go into effect from 11 AM - 8 PM today. This will fuel the development of showers and storms around mid to late afternoon. Anything that pops up today has the potential to be strong/severe.
DOG.jpg
Posted at 2:24 AM, Jul 18, 2024

BALTIMORE — Happy Thursday! There is a chance of an isolated pop-up shower or thunderstorm this afternoon, but the severe potential is low unlike previous days. Today we finally break the consistent stretch of 100°+ temperature streak! Temperatures will rise into the low-90s and it will feel sticky. However, the humidity lowers throughout the day, making for a nice end to the work week with seasonal temperatures and plenty of sunshine on Friday. There is a slight chance for showers and storms this weekend with highs in the upper-80s and low-90s. Multiple rounds of showers and storms will slide through next week and the humidity will return.

Have a sunny day!

7day.jpg

7 Day Forecast:

Today Partly cloudy, with a high near 91. North wind 5-10 mph.
Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. North wind 5-10mph.
Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.
Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.
Saturday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 89.
Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.
Sunday A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, with a high near 92.
Sunday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72.
Monday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 91.
Monday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72.
Tuesday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 90.
Tuesday Night Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73.
Wednesday Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Partly sunny, with a high near 90.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:39 PM, Dec 17, 2018