We finally get a break from the intense heat!

BALTIMORE — Happy Thursday! There is a chance of an isolated pop-up shower or thunderstorm this afternoon, but the severe potential is low unlike previous days. Today we finally break the consistent stretch of 100°+ temperature streak! Temperatures will rise into the low-90s and it will feel sticky. However, the humidity lowers throughout the day, making for a nice end to the work week with seasonal temperatures and plenty of sunshine on Friday. There is a slight chance for showers and storms this weekend with highs in the upper-80s and low-90s. Multiple rounds of showers and storms will slide through next week and the humidity will return.

7 Day Forecast:

Today Partly cloudy, with a high near 91. North wind 5-10 mph.

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. North wind 5-10mph.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Saturday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 89.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Sunday A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, with a high near 92.

Sunday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Monday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 91.

Monday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Tuesday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 90.

Tuesday Night Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Wednesday Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Partly sunny, with a high near 90.