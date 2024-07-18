We finally get a break from the intense heat!

BALTIMORE — Happy Thursday! There is a chance of an isolated pop-up shower or thunderstorm this afternoon, but the severe potential is low unlike previous days. Today we finally break the consistent stretch of 100°+ temperature streak! Temperatures will rise into the low-90s and it will feel sticky. However, the humidity lowers throughout the day, making for a nice end to the work week with seasonal temperatures and plenty of sunshine on Friday. There is a slight chance for showers and storms this weekend with highs in the upper-80s and low-90s. Multiple rounds of showers and storms will slide through next week and the humidity will return.
Have a sunny day!
7 Day Forecast:
Today Partly cloudy, with a high near 91. North wind 5-10 mph.
Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. North wind 5-10mph.
Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.
Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.
Saturday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 89.
Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.
Sunday A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, with a high near 92.
Sunday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72.
Monday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 91.
Monday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72.
Tuesday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 90.
Tuesday Night Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73.
Wednesday Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Partly sunny, with a high near 90.