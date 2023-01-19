Waves of rain today

BALTIMORE — Rounds of light to moderate rain are expected today! Around 0.25-0.50" of rain is possible when it's all said and done. Temperatures will top out in the upper-40s for most. Drier and windy on Friday with highs in the upper-40s and low-50s and wind gusts up to 35 mph at times. Temperatures will drop near freezing Saturday morning, and it will feel blustery through the afternoon. Highs will trend cooler this weekend, in the mid-40s. Light to moderate rain moves in by Sunday evening and lingers into Monday morning. Whether or not flakes will fall across the higher elevations will be dependent on the track of the system...so stay tuned! Winds will be breezy for the first half of next week with highs in the mid to upper-40s. Another system increases the potential for rain on Wednesday.

Stay dry out there!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Rain. Patchy fog after 11am. High near 50. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight Showers, mainly before 7pm. Low around 41. Light northwest wind becoming west 5 to 15 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Partly cloudy, with a high near 52. West wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 33. West wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Saturday Partly cloudy, with a high near 45.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Sunday Rain likely after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Night Rain likely, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday A chance of rain after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 48. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 31.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 47.

Tuesday Night A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47. Chance of precipitation is 60%.