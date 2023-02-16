Waves of rain

BALTIMORE — Once again, highs will climb to spring-like levels, in the 60s. It may be a tad cooler today compared to yesterday, given the clouds, rain, and lighter southerly winds. Rain lingers throughout the afternoon with a brief lull in the activity around midnight before the cold front moves through. Winds will increase this evening with gusts between 30-40 mph at times overnight into Friday. The second round of rain moves in overnight through late morning on Friday. Behind the front, winds will shift out of the northwest, allowing colder air to move in. This will be the culprit for the dropping temperatures throughout the day. It will still feel like the teens around daybreak on Saturday with below freezing air temps. High pressure will still take charge this weekend-yielding tons of sunshine and dry time. Mid-40s on Saturday, mid-50s on Sunday. There is a slight chance of an afternoon/evening shower on Monday and Tuesday. Rain chances look more promising on Wednesday.

Create your own sunshine today!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Rain. High near 67. Light south wind increasing to 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight Rain, mainly after 1am. Steady temperature around 62. Breezy, with a southwest wind 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Friday Rain, mainly before 1pm. High near 63. Breezy, with a northwest wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 27. Blustery, with a northwest wind 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 47.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Sunday Partly sunny, with a high near 55.

Sunday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Washington's Birthday Partly sunny, with a high near 59.

Monday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Wednesday A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 55. Chance of precipitation is 50%.