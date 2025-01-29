Warming up & windy on this Wednesday

BALTIMORE — Happy Wednesday! It will feel like mid-March today with high temperatures climbing into the mid-50s! While we will warm up, winds will pick up today. Wind gusts up to 40+ mph can be expected. Wind Advisories are in place for the entire area from 11 AM - 6 PM. That could be enough to knock down tree branches and trash cans. Temperatures continue to fluctuate through the end of the week. Sunny and seasonal on Thursday, before temperatures rebound back into the 50s on Friday. Widespread beneficial rain returns on Friday. Drying out and returning to the 40s this weekend. Starting off mid in the 50s next week, before temperatures tumble on Tuesday.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Partly cloudy, with a high near 53. Breezy, with a west wind 10-15 mph increasing to 10-20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40-45 mph.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 27. West wind 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 30-35 mph.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 45.

Thursday Night A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Friday Rain. High near 54.

Friday Night A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Saturday A chance of rain early. Partly cloudy, with a high near 45.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Sunday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44.

Sunday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Monday Partly sunny, with a high near 56.

Monday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Tuesday Partly cloudy, with a high near 46.