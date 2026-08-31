Warming up this week with storms

Good morning, happy Monday.

Dealing with an unsettled pattern for the week ahead, including our start Monday. Temperatures are warming from the morning to the afternoon hours. Expect the upper 80s and 90s with a few showers and storms in the region. Temperatures continue to climb over the next several days. Seems summer still has a grip on us even as we enter into the 'ber' months. Much of the same through the workweek, with a nice weekend ahead.

Overnight

Isolated showers before 5am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Monday

A slight chance of showers between 11am and 2pm, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

Monday Night

Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear, with a low around 75.

Tuesday

Scattered showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Sunny, with a high near 94.

Tuesday Night

Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 11pm, then a slight chance of showers after 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 76.

Wednesday

A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.

Wednesday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2am, then a slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 76.

Thursday

A slight chance of showers before 8am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

Thursday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2am, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Friday

A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Friday Night

A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 84.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 82.