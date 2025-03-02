Warming up this week!

BALTIMORE — It will be a slow climb, but warmer weather is on the way! We will see a slight bump on the thermometer with high temps getting into the 40s. Clouds building heading into Tuesday afternoon with a close pass at 60 degrees. Storms and showers are back on Wednesday. There is potential for strong to severe storm. Damaging wind, heavy rain, and even an isolated tornado is all possible. There are still a lot of details to work out so call this an early heads up. We look drier for the second half of the week and a touch cooler. Our next rain chance is Saturday and we dry out Sunday.

WMAR

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 24. Northwest wind 3 to 6 mph.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 45. Northwest wind 3 to 6 mph.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 33. Light south wind.

Tuesday Partly sunny, with a high near 59. South wind 5 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Tuesday Night A chance of showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. South wind 7 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 10am. High near 63.

Wednesday Night Showers likely before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Thursday Partly sunny, with a high near 53.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 53.

Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Saturday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 59.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 53.