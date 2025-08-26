Warming up into the 80s with sunshine today

BALTIMORE — Happy Tuesday! Intervals of clouds and sunshine are expected today with high temperatures in the upper-70s and low-80s. High pressure settles in across the region, which will keep skies mostly dry through the rest week! A weak front slides into the region on Friday, which may generate an isolated shower or two. Much of the day will be rain-free. Labor Day weekend will feature dry skies and highs in the upper-70s and low-80s.
Have a sunny day!
7 Day Forecast:
Today Sunny, with a high near 81. West wind 5-10 mph.
Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 59. Northwest wind around 5-10 mph.
Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 80.
Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.
Thursday Partly cloudy, with a high near 82.
Thursday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.
Friday Partly cloudy, with a high near 80.
Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.
Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.
Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.
Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.
Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.
Labor Day Partly cloudy, with a high near 79.