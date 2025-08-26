Warming up into the 80s with sunshine today

BALTIMORE — Happy Tuesday! Intervals of clouds and sunshine are expected today with high temperatures in the upper-70s and low-80s. High pressure settles in across the region, which will keep skies mostly dry through the rest week! A weak front slides into the region on Friday, which may generate an isolated shower or two. Much of the day will be rain-free. Labor Day weekend will feature dry skies and highs in the upper-70s and low-80s.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Sunny, with a high near 81. West wind 5-10 mph.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 59. Northwest wind around 5-10 mph.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 80.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Thursday Partly cloudy, with a high near 82.

Thursday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Friday Partly cloudy, with a high near 80.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Labor Day Partly cloudy, with a high near 79.