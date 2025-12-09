Warming up above freezing today!

BALTIMORE — Happy Tuesday! A bitterly cold start to the day with wake-up temperatures in the teens and low-20s! High temperatures rise above freezing today with more sunshine. Light showers are possible on Wednesday, with seasonal temperatures, in the upper-40s! A few flakes are not out of the question on Friday evening, but as of right now, model guidance keeps the bulk of it to our south. A dry start to the weekend with highs in the low-40s on Saturday. Sunday is when we could see our next round of rain and snow. Stick with Maryland's Most Accurate weather team for further updates!

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Sunny, with a high near 37. Calm wind becoming south 5-10 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Southwest wind around 5-10 mph.

Wednesday A chance of light rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Thursday Partly cloudy, with a high near 42.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Friday Partly sunny, with a high near 40.

Friday Night A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Saturday Partly cloudy, with a high near 41.

Saturday Night A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Sunday Mostly cloudy, with a chance of rain and snow. A high near 35.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 17.

Monday Partly cloudy, with a high near 33.