Warming up!

BALTIMORE — Off to a cool start to your Friday, but temperatures will rebound back into the mid and upper-60s this afternoon. More sunshine is expected today with a very slim chance of a sprinkle northwest of the metro. This weekend, high temperatures will climb back into the low to mid-70s with tons of sunshine! Model guidance has shower chances increasing Sunday evening into early Monday. Nearing 80° to kick off next week. Multiple waves of showers will glide through the region Monday and Tuesday later in the day. Trending a bit drier mid-week. Highs will trend cooler, in the low to mid-70s.
7 Day Forecast:
Today Isolated showers after 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. North wind 3 to 6 mph.
Tonight Mainly clear, with a low around 48. Winds become calm after midnight.
Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 71.
Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.
Sunday A chance of showers after 3pm. Partly cloudy, with a high near 76.
Sunday Night A chance of showers before 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53.
Monday A chance of showers after 3pm. Partly cloudy, with a high near 79.
Monday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.
Tuesday A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 77.
Tuesday Night Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.
Wednesday Partly cloudy, with a high near 74.
Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.
Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.