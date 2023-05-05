Warming up!

BALTIMORE — Off to a cool start to your Friday, but temperatures will rebound back into the mid and upper-60s this afternoon. More sunshine is expected today with a very slim chance of a sprinkle northwest of the metro. This weekend, high temperatures will climb back into the low to mid-70s with tons of sunshine! Model guidance has shower chances increasing Sunday evening into early Monday. Nearing 80° to kick off next week. Multiple waves of showers will glide through the region Monday and Tuesday later in the day. Trending a bit drier mid-week. Highs will trend cooler, in the low to mid-70s.

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Isolated showers after 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. North wind 3 to 6 mph.

Tonight Mainly clear, with a low around 48. Winds become calm after midnight.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 71.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Sunday A chance of showers after 3pm. Partly cloudy, with a high near 76.

Sunday Night A chance of showers before 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Monday A chance of showers after 3pm. Partly cloudy, with a high near 79.

Monday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Tuesday A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 77.

Tuesday Night Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Wednesday Partly cloudy, with a high near 74.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.