Warming Temperatures For The Weekend!

Lots of clouds, rain chance...
Posted at 7:36 PM, Mar 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-04 19:36:25-05
Thankfully, winds will be shifting for Saturday— that will allow milder temperatures to return to the region. Expecting afternoon highs to top out near 60°! Unfortunately, there will be lots of cloud cover around, so not a perfect forecast...but these temperatures are better than the last few Saturdays— so enjoy!

Sunday is a horse of a different color. Temperatures will soar into the mid 70s all courtesy of southerly winds. Gusts will be upwards of 30mph! We should hit 76°, which would tie a record set back in 1935! Unfortunately a few showers will be possible as a system slides through the area. Rain totals aren't overwhelming and there will be plenty of dry time for the second half of the day!

