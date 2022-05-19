Warming And Gradual Clearing Today

After showers this morning, drier conditions have moved in and gradual clearing will take place through the day. Highs will rise above normal into the low to mid 80s. The heat and humidity will be the story for Black-Eyed Susan Day and Preakness with highs in the low to mid 90s, but it will feel like the upper 90s to 100 degrees on Saturday. Plus, temps on Saturday will flirt with the record high of 96 degrees set back in 1934. A cold front will move through on Sunday bringing showers and storms with it. Highs will remain in the 90s ahead of the front. Behind the front, highs will dip below normal into the low 70s and showers are possible into the middle of next week.

Stay tuned!

Lynette Charles

7 Day Forecast:

Today: A chance of showers before 7am. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 82. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming west in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 61. Light and variable wind.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Light south wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 70. South wind 3 to 7 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 95. Southwest wind 3 to 7 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday: A chance of showers after 8am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday Night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday Night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

