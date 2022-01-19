Temperatures are headed to the upper 40s to low 50s. Hence, making it the warmest day of the week. Enjoy the above normal temps because Old Man Winter will be back on Friday with highs only in the mid to upper 20s. Most of today will be dry with rain moving in tonight by 8/9pm. It will switch to a wintry mix overnight then to snow by tomorrow morning. Only a widespread 1-3" is possible but the timing of the wintry weather is poor. The commute will be slick, so be extra careful. The snow will taper off by 3/4pm. The next system will bring the chance for snow Friday night into Saturday morning. Temps remain below normal into the beginning of next week.

Stay tuned!

Lynette Charles

7 Day Forecast:

Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 49. Southwest wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tonight: Rain likely between 8pm and 5am, then rain and snow. Low around 33. Southwest wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Thursday: Rain and snow, becoming all snow after 8am, then gradually ending. High near 36. North wind 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15. North wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 25. North wind 8 to 11 mph.

Friday Night: A chance of snow after 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday: A chance of snow before 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 30. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 37.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 20.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 33.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 20.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 37.

