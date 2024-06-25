Warmer with sunshine today

BALTIMORE — Happy Tuesday! Humidity levels will be kept in check today with slightly warmer temperatures, in the low to mid-90s. Wednesday will be the hottest day of the week with highs approaching record levels, near 100°. The old record of 99° was set back in 1954. The heat index is expected to get into the 105° range. A cold front will slide through Wednesday evening into early Thursday- generating scattered showers and storms across central Maryland. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the area under a Slight Risk (level 2/5) as short-lived strong storms are possible in the evening through the overnight. In the wake of the cold front, temperatures will cool into the upper-80s late-week. The heat increases this weekend with highs in the mid-90s and off/on thunderstorm chances. It looks like the weather pattern will be dry and tranquil for the start of next week.

Have a sunny day!

7 Day Forecast:

Today Sunny, with a high near 94. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5-10 mph.

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Southwest wind 5-10 mph.

Wednesday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny and hot, with a high near 100.

Wednesday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low around 71.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 67.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Saturday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 93.

Saturday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 76.

Sunday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 94.

Sunday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 86.