Warmer with sunshine today

The heat and humidity increase mid-week...
It was a nice cooler start to the week, but that will change quick. Highs surge with readings in the mid to upper 90s by the middle of the week. Wednesday could be another record-high temperature. Currently, we are projecting 100 degrees with the record being 99 degrees set back in 1954.
Posted at 2:36 AM, Jun 25, 2024

BALTIMORE — Happy Tuesday! Humidity levels will be kept in check today with slightly warmer temperatures, in the low to mid-90s. Wednesday will be the hottest day of the week with highs approaching record levels, near 100°. The old record of 99° was set back in 1954. The heat index is expected to get into the 105° range. A cold front will slide through Wednesday evening into early Thursday- generating scattered showers and storms across central Maryland. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the area under a Slight Risk (level 2/5) as short-lived strong storms are possible in the evening through the overnight. In the wake of the cold front, temperatures will cool into the upper-80s late-week. The heat increases this weekend with highs in the mid-90s and off/on thunderstorm chances. It looks like the weather pattern will be dry and tranquil for the start of next week.

Have a sunny day!

7 Day Forecast:

Today Sunny, with a high near 94. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5-10 mph.
Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Southwest wind 5-10 mph.
Wednesday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny and hot, with a high near 100.
Wednesday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low around 71.
Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.
Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 67.
Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.
Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71.
Saturday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 93.
Saturday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 76.
Sunday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 94.
Sunday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.
Monday Sunny, with a high near 86.

