Warmer with showers

BALTIMORE — The 70s are coming back in style today! It comes with a catch...multiple rounds of showers are expected today. There will be showers sliding in this morning and into the afternoon before the second wave arrives this evening. The cold front will move in tonight through Friday morning-keeping showers around the area. Temperatures will hover in the 60s near midnight before they drop throughout the day on Friday. Scattered showers are expected Friday into Saturday. Sunday is the weekend winner as skies will be mostly sunny and conditions will be dry! High temperatures will range in the low to mid-60s on both days. More seasonal temperatures next week, with highs in the 50s.

Have a great day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. Southwest wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Southwest wind 8 to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Showers. High near 66. Northeast wind around 8 mph. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday Night Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 44.

Saturday Showers linger. High near 63.

Saturday Night Showers likely. Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 63.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Monday Partly cloudy, with a high near 59.

Monday Night A chance of rain. Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Tuesday A chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 57.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Wednesday Partly cloudy, with a high near 55. Breezy.