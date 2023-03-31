Warmer with rain chances

BALTIMORE — Starting the day off dry with clouds building in and southerly winds picking up. Wind gusts between 25-30 mph will help temperatures soar quickly into the upper-60s and near 70 degrees! A warm front lifts north of the state-bringing showers by late-afternoon through the evening hours. Scattered showers spill into Saturday morning ahead of a cold front. Showers will be more isolated during the afternoon as the cold front works through. You may even hear some rumbles of thunder. Areas around the city-northward will be under a Marginal Risk (level 1/5) as severe wind gusts up to 40-50 mph are possible. High temperatures will rebound back into the low to mid-70s. Cooler and drier on Sunday with mostly sunny skies. The 70s return next week with shower chances increasing mid-week.

Have a great day and a fabulous weekend!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today A chance of showers after 2pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 69. South wind 9 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Tonight Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2am. Low around 58. Southwest wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 76. Windy, with a southwest wind 22 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 43 mph. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday Night A chance of showers before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Windy, with a west wind 22 to 31 mph, with gusts as high as 43 mph.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 56. Breezy.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 39.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Tuesday Partly cloudy, with a high near 77.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Wednesday A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78.

Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Thursday A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72.