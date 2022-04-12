A Drier Afternoon With Late-Day Sun

BALTIMORE — Scattered showers this morning and drier this afternoon with some sun. Highs will be in the mid 70s. The next best chance for showers and storms comes on Thursday. Severe storms are possible. Damaging gusty wind is the primary threat. It will be warm and more humid with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. High temps will be drop into the upper 60s to low 70s on Good Friday with sun and clouds. Showers are possible on Saturday but, right now, Easter looks dry but below normal in the low 60s.

Stay tuned!

Lynette Charles

7 Day Forecast:

Today: A slight chance of rain before 8am, then a chance of showers between 8am and 2pm. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 76. Northwest wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tonight: Increasing clouds, with a low around 56. Light and variable wind.

Wednesday: A slight chance of showers between 2pm and 5pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Light southeast wind becoming south 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Southwest wind around 9 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Thursday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Southwest wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8pm and 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 71.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Saturday: A chance of showers after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night

A chance of showers before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 61.

Sunday Night: A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 41. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 61. Chance of precipitation is 40%.