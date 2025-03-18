Warmer with more sunshine!

BALTIMORE — Happy Tuesday! Abundant sunshine and a slight warm up today, with highs in the mid-60s. Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week with high temperatures in the upper-70s. A cold front will swing through and will bring the next chance for scattered rain showers to the area on Thursday afternoon and evening. It will be a cooler and breezy finish to the work week with more seasonal temperatures on Friday. There is a slight chance of a few rain showers on Saturday afternoon, but the bulk of the day looks rain-free. Temperatures will rise into the low-60s this weekend. There is another rain chance early next week.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Sunny, with a high near 65. North wind 5 to 7 mph.

Tonight Clear, with a low around 42. Calm wind.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 68.

Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Thursday Showers. High near 66.

Thursday Night Showers. Low around 35.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 55.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 62.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 60.

Sunday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Monday Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60.