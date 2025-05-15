Warmer with lingering showers late-week

BALTIMORE — Happy Thursday! Warmer temperatures today, with highs in the upper-70s will support the chance for thunderstorms this evening. Another round of scattered showers and storms is expected on Friday. Warmer and even more humid for Black-Eyed Susan Day and for the Preakness Stakes with highs in the mid-80s. You'll need to bring the rain jacket with you to Pimlico as scattered showers linger into Saturday. Clearing ensues for the second half of the weekend with a slight cool down into next week.
Have a sunny day!
7 Day Forecast:
Thursday Showers likely and possibly thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Southeast wind around 5-10 mph becoming light and variable.
Thursday Night A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Light southeast wind.
Friday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 87.
Friday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67.
Saturday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.
Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 63.
Sunday Sunny, with a high near 82.
Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 56.
Monday Sunny, with a high near 77.
Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 52.
Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 76.
Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.
Wednesday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 73.