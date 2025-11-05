Warmer & windy on this Wednesday

BALTIMORE — Happy Wednesday! Mostly sunny skies today with warmer temperatures, in the upper-60s! Winds will increase throughout the day, up to 25-30 mph. Wind gusts could become stronger overnight, around 30-40 mph as a cold front slides through. Spotty showers develop late Friday night into Saturday morning. Another disturbance brings a round of showers on Sunday afternoon. Trending colder into early next week!
Have a sunny day!
7 Day Forecast:
Today Increasing clouds, with a high near 69. Southwest wind 5-15 mph, with gusts as high as 5-30 mph.
Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 44. Northwest wind 8-18 mph, with gusts as high as 30-40 mph.
Thursday Sunny, with a high near 59.
Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 38.
Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 63.
Friday Night Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53.
Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 68.
Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 47.
Sunday A chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 67.
Sunday Night A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.
Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 48.
Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.
Veterans Day Mostly sunny, with a high near 47.