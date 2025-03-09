Warmer weather this week!

BALTIMORE — Sunny skies are back to kick off the week and temperatures will be very warm. We hit the mid 60s Monday and even 70 on Tuesday! Readings drop by the middle of the week with added clouds, but we look dry. Warmer weather is back for the second half of the week with clouds building into Saturday. It will be breezy at times. Showers are back on Sunday, we do need the rain.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 38. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 66. Light west wind.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 41. Calm wind.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 70. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 43. South wind around 6 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 60.

Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Thursday Partly sunny, with a high near 63.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 68.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Saturday A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72.

Saturday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Sunday Showers. High near 70.