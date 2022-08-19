Warmer today with increasing clouds

BALTIMORE — There will be abundant sunshine to start the day! Southerly winds will help temperatures climb into the mid to upper-80s! Dew points points will be higher today, so it will feel more sticky outside. Clouds will increase through the afternoon and evening hours and there is a chance of a stray sprinkle. Better rain chances return this weekend with rain showers more focused south of Baltimore on Saturday. Showers and storms are likely late Sunday into Monday.

Stay tuned!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Friday Increasing clouds, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night A slight chance of showers before 9pm, then a chance of showers after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. South wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming southeast 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 9pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Night Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 3am, then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday Night Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 9pm, then a chance of showers between 9pm and 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday A chance of showers after 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.