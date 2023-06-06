BALTIMORE — Temperatures will be warmer today, with highs in the mid to upper-80s. There is a very isolated chance of a shower or thunderstorm towards the evening, especially across northeast Maryland. A Code Orange Air Quality Alert is in place for the Baltimore metro, northeast Maryland, and the Eastern Shore. Pollutants in the air from the wildfire smoke from Canada may be unhealthy for those who suffer from respiratory issues. More seasonal mid to late-week with highs in the low-80s for most. There is another chance for some showers on Friday. Heating up this weekend with temperatures soaring into the low-90s on Sunday. It looks like we may finally get a good dose of much needed rain early next week. Fingers crossed!

Have a terrific Tuesday!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today A slight chance of showers between 2pm and 7pm. Partly cloudy with a high near 86. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 58. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Thursday Partly sunny, with a high near 80.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Friday Partly cloudy, a chance of showers, with a high near 80.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 57.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 85.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Sunday Partly sunny, with a high near 90.

Sunday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Monday A chance of rain. Cloudy, with a high near 81.