Warmer Temps On Tap Today

Today is the warmest day of the week with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the mid 60s. The 60s stick around through Saturday. Showers are possible Friday and Saturday courtesy of a cold front. Behind the front, temps will fall to seasonal levels Sunday into the beginning of next week.
7 Day Forecast:
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. Southwest wind 6 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Southwest wind 6 to 10 mph.
Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 63. Northwest wind 6 to 9 mph.
Friday Night: Rain likely, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday: A chance of rain before 1pm, then a chance of showers after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. East wind 5 to 7 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Saturday Night: A chance of showers before 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 39. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 48.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 26.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 46.
Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 29.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 51.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 31.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 50.