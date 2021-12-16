Watch
Weather

Actions

Warmer Temps On Tap Today

Dry today then showers....
items.[0].image.alt
Lynette Charles
Temp Change.jpg
Posted at 7:42 AM, Dec 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-16 07:50:26-05

Today is the warmest day of the week with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the mid 60s. The 60s stick around through Saturday. Showers are possible Friday and Saturday courtesy of a cold front. Behind the front, temps will fall to seasonal levels Sunday into the beginning of next week.

Stay tuned!

7 DAY.jpg

7 Day Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. Southwest wind 6 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Southwest wind 6 to 10 mph.
Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 63. Northwest wind 6 to 9 mph.
Friday Night: Rain likely, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday: A chance of rain before 1pm, then a chance of showers after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. East wind 5 to 7 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Saturday Night: A chance of showers before 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 39. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 48.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 26.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 46.
Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 29.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 51.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 31.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 50.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:39 PM, Dec 17, 2018