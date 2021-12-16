Warmer Temps On Tap Today

Today is the warmest day of the week with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the mid 60s. The 60s stick around through Saturday. Showers are possible Friday and Saturday courtesy of a cold front. Behind the front, temps will fall to seasonal levels Sunday into the beginning of next week.

Stay tuned!

Lynette Charles

7 Day Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. Southwest wind 6 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Southwest wind 6 to 10 mph.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 63. Northwest wind 6 to 9 mph.

Friday Night: Rain likely, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: A chance of rain before 1pm, then a chance of showers after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. East wind 5 to 7 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday Night: A chance of showers before 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 39. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 48.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 26.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 46.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 29.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 51.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 50.