Warmer temperatures this week

BALTIMORE — Happy Monday! Starting the week off sunny and warm with highs in the mid-60s! It will be a fabulous day, so make sure you get outside at some point! Temperatures will trend warmer on Tuesday, as we approach 70°! Some added clouds mid-week will help temperatures drop slightly, into the low to mid-60s. Warmer weather is back for the second half of the week with clouds building into Saturday. It will be breezy at times. Showers are back on Sunday, we do need the rain.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Sunny, with a high near 66. West wind 5-10 mph.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 39. Calm wind.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 70.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 42.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 61.

Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Thursday Partly cloudy, with a high near 63.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Friday Partly sunny, with a high near 64.

Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Saturday A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71.

Saturday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Sunday Showers. High near 69.