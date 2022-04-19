Watch
Warmer Temperatures Gradually Return

Headed for the 80s!
Posted at 10:46 PM, Apr 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-18 22:46:24-04
p3.JPG

Temperatures are going to remain on the chilly side Tuesday. Sun & clouds on tap for the day, but winds will be a bit breezy—gusting up to 35mph which will lead to morning wind chills in the 30s. High pressure will be sliding through the area Wednesday and by the afternoon, southerly flow will propel temperatures back into the 60s. Seasonal temperatures return Thursday!

p4.JPG

Our warming trend does NOT end there as we head for the 70s Friday afternoon. A weak, dry cold front will slide through Saturday which will drop temperatures a few degrees, but we'll see temperatures recover Sunday afternoon. Temps return to the 80s by next Monday! Expecting a mainly dry forecast— so enjoy!!

#staytuned

