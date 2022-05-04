Warm With Showers And Storms

Showers, storms and fog this morning will give way to some dry time this afternoon before another round of isolated/scattered showers and storms move in. Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s. The rain returns by the end of the week into Mother's Day Weekend. It will be chilly and breezy with highs only in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Stay tuned!

Lynette Charles

7 Day Forecast:

Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog between 8am and 10am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Southeast wind 5 to 11 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Northwest wind 9 to 11 mph.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 72. North wind 6 to 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: A chance of rain after 5am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Southeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday: Rain, mainly after 8am. High near 63. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Friday Night: Rain and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 55. Chance of precipitation is 100%.

Saturday: Showers. High near 61. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Saturday Night: Showers likely, mainly before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 63. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 68.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 48.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.