Warm with plenty of clouds on this Tuesday!

BALTIMORE — Happy Tuesday! Plenty of clouds today with highs in the upper-70s. A cold front will steer any remaining tropical moisture offshore as high pressure builds in from Canada. Behind the front, cooler air will invade the region through the rest of the week, giving us all the fall feels! Expect skies to become sunny through the remainder of the week and into the weekend. Temperatures will fall below normal Wednesday-Friday before climbing back to seasonal levels this weekend!

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Cloudy, with a high near 78. North wind 5-10 mph.

Tonight Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. North wind 5-10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 51.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 53.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 75.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 56.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 78.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 60.

Monday Partly cloudy, with a high near 78.